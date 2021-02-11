Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Trading Down 5.3%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.87. 2,652,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,823,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $320,000.

About Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

