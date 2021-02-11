Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of TYG stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.