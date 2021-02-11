Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of NTG opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

