Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Shares of NTG opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.