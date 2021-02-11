Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

TTP opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.