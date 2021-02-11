Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
TTP opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
