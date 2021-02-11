Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

TPZ opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

