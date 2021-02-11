Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
TPZ opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
