Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,195. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Total by 11,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.