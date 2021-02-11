Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.
Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,195. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Total by 11,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
