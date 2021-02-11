Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the January 14th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,361,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGHI opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Touchpoint Group had a negative net margin of 753.64% and a negative return on equity of 255.31%.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

