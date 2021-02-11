Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.01% of Tower Semiconductor worth $55,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 96,952 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 45,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 79,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.