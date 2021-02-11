Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Town and Country Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

