Traders Purchase High Volume of Qutoutiao Call Options (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 39,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,260% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,898 call options.

NASDAQ QTT traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 784,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,907,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.05. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $163.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

