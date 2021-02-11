Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Trading 4% Higher

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 2,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trainline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

