TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $780.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $772.00 to $780.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.00.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $579.72 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $660.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $593.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,540 shares of company stock valued at $55,027,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
