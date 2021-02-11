TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $780.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $772.00 to $780.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $579.72 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $660.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $593.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,540 shares of company stock valued at $55,027,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

