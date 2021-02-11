TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Shares Gap Up to $87.50

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $91.50. TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.47.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

