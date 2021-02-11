TransMedics Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,075% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. 2,880,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,458. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $282,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,432.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 137,868 shares of company stock worth $3,618,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

