Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 5.2%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 19,037,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 36,078,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

