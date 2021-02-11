TravelNote Trading 27.8% Higher This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 98.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $15,308.02 and $3,011.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00261646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00093999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00084362 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,205.27 or 0.95492757 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

