TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $23.51 on Thursday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86.
About TravelSky Technology
Recommended Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.