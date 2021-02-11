TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $23.51 on Thursday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

