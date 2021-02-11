Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,880 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,518.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 25.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of K opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

