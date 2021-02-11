Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 970 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $358.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $369.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -168.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.95 and its 200 day moving average is $307.75.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,849.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock worth $66,600,489 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

