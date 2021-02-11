Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

