Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 450 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Abiomed worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Abiomed by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $324.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.65 and a 200-day moving average of $292.79.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

