Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 486.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of CPRT opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

