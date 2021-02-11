Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.63 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of The J. M. Smucker worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 668,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,313,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

