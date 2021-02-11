Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $37,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $172.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

