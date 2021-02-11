Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 973,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,198,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

LBRDK stock opened at $149.70 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.92.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

