Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Seagen were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $174,897,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.62. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.