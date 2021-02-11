Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $9,333,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,567,049.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $223.09 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

