Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $244.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

