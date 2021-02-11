Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ PODD opened at $280.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.10 and its 200 day moving average is $241.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 636.72 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.