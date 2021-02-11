TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

THS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Shares of THS opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -506.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172,854 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

