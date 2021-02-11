TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TreeHouse Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.90.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -506.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

