Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Commerzbank lowered Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

TBABF remained flat at $$23.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, noise damping materials in brakes, and noise and vibration damping solutions; and bearings and bushings.

