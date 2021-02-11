Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 320.7% in January

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 320.7% from the January 14th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBABF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Commerzbank downgraded Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.34.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, noise damping materials in brakes, and noise and vibration damping solutions; and bearings and bushings.

