Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Trading Up 22.6%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

TBABF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, noise damping materials in brakes, and noise and vibration damping solutions; and bearings and bushings.

