Tres-Or Resources (CVE:TRS) Trading Down 2.9%

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (CVE:TRS)’s share price was down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 33,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31.

About Tres-Or Resources (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, cobalt, sliver, and base metal properties. Its flagship project is Fontana Gold Project that covers an area of 8,700 hectares located in Duverny Township, Quebec.

