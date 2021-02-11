Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TZS.TO) (TSE:TZS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TZS.TO) (TSE:TZS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.20. Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TZS.TO) shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 8,800 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$16.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.17.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TZS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TZS)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

