TRI Pointe Group (TPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Several analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

