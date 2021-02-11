Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.77

Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 12644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

The firm has a market cap of $569.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tribune Publishing by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tribune Publishing by 511.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

