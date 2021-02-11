TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $177.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.50 million. TriMas reported sales of $170.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $759.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriMas.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRS opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

