TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $177.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.50 million. TriMas reported sales of $170.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $759.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriMas.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TRS
opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.
Featured Story: Float
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $177.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.01 million. TriMas reported sales of $170.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $759.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TriMas by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TriMas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TRS
opened at $33.42 on Thursday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $35.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.
Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.