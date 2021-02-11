Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for about 2.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Trimble worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.