Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up about 2.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Trimble worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Trimble by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,362 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.