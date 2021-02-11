Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $75.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,337 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

