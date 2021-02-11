Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.12% of Trinity Industries worth $63,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.08. 8,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,570. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

TRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

