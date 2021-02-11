Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRN opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Cowen boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

