Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Up 22.1%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) rose 22.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 1,782,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,797% from the average daily volume of 93,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,691 shares in the company, valued at $496,612.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $171,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.