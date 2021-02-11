TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.76.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

