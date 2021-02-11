Tripio Trading Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Tripio token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $1.17 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tripio has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.88 or 0.01096522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.74 or 0.05356008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018967 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00035356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

