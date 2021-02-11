Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the January 14th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRRSF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on Trisura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $75.81 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

