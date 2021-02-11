Triumph Apparel (OTCMKTS:TRUA) Stock Price Up 809.1%

Triumph Apparel Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUA)’s share price rose 809.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 99,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 46,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

Triumph Apparel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUA)

Triumph Apparel Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets fitness, dance, and yoga clothes for women and girls. The company offers dancewear, active wear, and casual clothes, such as tops, bottoms, leotards, leg wear and tights, and accessories; and fitness equipment, including weights, toning balls, and yoga mats.

