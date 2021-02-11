Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Up 8.3%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 2,921,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 1,194,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $791.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

